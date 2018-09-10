Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

A better record than Ronaldo and Messi: Pjanic highlights Dzeko's importance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
731   //    10 Sep 2018, 21:28 IST
Edin Dzeko - cropped
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko boasts a better goals-to-game ratio than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at international level, and Bosnia-Herzegovina colleague Miralem Pjanic has emphasised the Roma striker's value to his country ahead of his record-breaking 95th cap.

Bosnian captain Dzeko will succeed Emir Spahic as his country's most capped player should he feature against Austria in the Nations League on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old has scored 52 international goals in his 94 appearances to date and his goals-to-game ratio is marginally better than Ronaldo's for Portugal and Messi's for Argentina.

Dzeko also became the first man to score at least 50 goals in three of Europe's top five leagues earlier this year, having done so with Wolfsburg, Manchester City and Roma, yet he does not tend to garner the same acclaim that other leading strikers across the continent get.

However, Juventus midfielder Pjanic, who played with Dzeko at Roma, insists the striker commands plenty of respect at home.

"I don't think he's under-rated - he's done great things recently," Pjanic told Omnisport.

"For the national team he's the guy who's scored the most goals. We know that he's important.

"He does important things for his club. I think he's a great player, so he's not under-rated."

Omnisport
NEWS
4 possible reasons why Messi is better than Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 icons who eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
The Best? - Messi compared to Ronaldo, Salah and Modric...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi and Suarez want Pjanic,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
10 Sep CAM MAL 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Malaysia
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow WIN FRO 12:15 AM Winchester City vs Frome Town
Tomorrow YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
Tomorrow BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
Tomorrow WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
Tomorrow WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us