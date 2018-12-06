×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A fantastic experience – Emotions run high for Fulham boss Ranieri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Dec 2018, 05:54 IST
Ranieri - cropped
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri looks on

Claudio Ranieri acknowledged Fulham's fixture against his former club Leicester City was an emotional occasion.

Ranieri is a great at the King Power Stadium, having guided Leicester to their remarkable Premier League title in 2015-16, before being sacked midway through the following season.

And the Italian went up against his former employers for the first time at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, with James Maddison's late goal securing a share of the spoils for the Foxes following Aboubakar Kamara's opener.

With a win, a defeat and a draw from his opening three fixtures as Fulham boss, Ranieri claimed neither side did enough to clinch victory, and agreed the occasion was a memorable one.

"It was a very emotional match for me," he told a news conference.

"Both Fulham and Leicester fans sang my name in the beginning and end of the match.

"The experience was fantastic from the beginning.

"The emotion was just at the beginning. When the game started, I just concentrated on my team – it's normal.

"I think the draw was right, because they created one great chance at the beginning and Sergio Rico made a fantastic save.

Advertisement

"In the second half we started much better, we had chances to score. Suddenly, they made a good combination and drew the match.

"One point is much better than nothing. Well done to both teams."

The draw leaves Fulham rooted to the foot of the Premier League, while Leicester are ninth, and Claude Puel was pleased with his side's resilient comeback.

"We played a good team, who did well against Chelsea and Southampton," Puel told BBC Sport.

"We were up and down in the game and we needed to manage it more.

"I would like to congratulate my players for coming back, which is a good thing for our mentality. We believed in ourselves and that's a good sign for the future."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Claudio Ranieri makes return to Premier...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri honoured to lead 'exceptional' Fulham squad
RELATED STORY
Fulham will back Ranieri in January transfer window if...
RELATED STORY
Fulham players need flexible presence - Ranieri
RELATED STORY
Ranieri lauds 'smart' man Sarri
RELATED STORY
Fulham find a messiah in Claudio Ranieri
RELATED STORY
Sarri hails Ranieri as an 'inspiration'
RELATED STORY
Forget the past! Ranieri urges Fulham players to start...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri tells Fulham fans not to expect repeat of...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri targets defensive improvements at failing Fulham
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us