×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A manager of Manchester is coming - Allegri mischievously drops Guardiola hint

Omnisport
NEWS
News
757   //    24 May 2019, 17:32 IST
PepGuardiolaMassimilianoAllegri - cropped
Pep Guardiola and Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has claimed his Juventus successor will be "a manager of Manchester" amid speculation linking Pep Guardiola with a shock move to Turin.

On Thursday, Italian news agency AGI reported Manchester City boss Guardiola had agreed a four-year contract worth €24million annually to take over at Serie A champions Juve, claiming the deal will be announced on June 4 before a presentation 10 days later.

Speaking before City completed an unprecedented domestic treble by hammering Watford 6-0 in last weekend's FA Cup final, Guardiola insisted he had no intention of moving to Juventus and club board member Alberto Galassi told Sky Italia the renewed reports were "a load of nonsense".

However, Allegri made a mischievous contribution to the saga when he attended a restaurant opening in Dairago, Milan.

Local newspaper Sport Legnano reported Allegri was asked by a Juventus fan who the club's next head coach would be and he replied: "A manager of Manchester is coming."

Allegri confirmed last week he would leave Juventus after guiding them to a fifth consecutive Scudetto this term.

Success in the Champions League proved elusive for the former AC Milan boss, however, with Ajax ending the Italian club’s interest at the quarter-final stage this time around, following final losses to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively in 2015 and 2017 finals.

Guardiola has two years remaining on his current City contract and has swept to five of the previous six major domestic honours on offer in England.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after EPL Manager of the Season Award
RELATED STORY
Guardiola to Juventus talk 'a load of nonsense', say Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola, Mourinho, Deschamps - who could replace Allegri at Juventus?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Season
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Guardiola denies Juventus link and says Barcelona need not worry about Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Juventus urged to pursue Guardiola over Conte
RELATED STORY
Guardiola convinced Kompany's destined to return to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Valverde wants to learn from 'world's best' manager Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Changes that take Guardiola’s clout as a manager one notch up
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pep Guardiola reaches 'verbal agreement' with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us