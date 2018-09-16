Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

A piece of my heart will always beat for Kerala Blasters: Tendulkar

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:38 IST

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar Sunday said "a piece of my heart will always beat" for Kerala Blasters, after selling off his stakes in the franchise before the start of the new Indian Premier League football season.

Tendulkar has always been an integral part of the Blasters set-up and was often seen cheering the team from the stands in home and away games.

"In its fifth year, it is important that the club puts the building blocks for the next five years and beyond. It is also a time for me to reflect on the role that I should play. After reflecting and much discussion with my team, I have decided to exit my association with Kerala Blasters as a co-promoter," Tendulkar said in a statement.

"I strongly believe that Kerala Blasters is in very good shape and on its path to attain many more successes with the backing of its fans offering unconditional support. I am very proud of Kerala Blasters and a piece of my heart will always beat for the club."

Tendulkar has been associated with the franchise since its inception in 2014.

Over the last four years, Kerala Blasters Football Club has been an integral part of my life. I have undergone all the emotions that millions of Kerala Blasters fans have undergone during this period.

"My association with Kerala Blasters was driven with the intent to reignite the passion for the game and give the many fans and the abundant talent in Kerala, a national platform to express themselves.

"It has been a thrilling experience to chase this pursuit and something which I will always cherish," the batting great said in the statement

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sachin Tendulkar leaves ISL club Kerala Blasters
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of star...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Iain Hume not returning to Kerala Blasters for...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Vamos La Furia Roja - My heart will...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Kerala Blasters vs Melbourne...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Kerala Blasters FC vs Girona...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: 3 key Indian players for Kerala Blasters
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of forward...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Kerala Blasters vs Melbourne...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters sign Indian international...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us