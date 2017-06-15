Abbiati urges Donnarumma to stay amid talk of new AC Milan deal

New AC Milan club manager Christian Abbiati is confident that San Siro is the best place for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

by Omnisport News 15 Jun 2017, 01:33 IST

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Christian Abbiati is hopeful that Gianluigi Donnarumma will stay at AC Milan as talk builds that he has agreed a new contract.

Reports in Italy on Wednesday have suggested that the 18-year-old goalkeeper has accepted a new five-year contract worth €4.5million a year, in addition to bonuses.

Abbiati believes the rising Italy star would be best served by staying at San Siro, despite links with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and is confident he does not want to leave.

"The boy wants to stay and now the club, him and his agent will decide on his future," Abbiati, who has been named Milan's new club manager, told Mediaset Premium.

"I hope with all my heart that he can stay, he's loved by all the fans and he's shown his value by playing at a high level for a year and a half.

"Looking at his young age and what he's done, he's shown he has great quality. He still has some improving to do, though, because he's only 18."

Abbiati was less forthcoming when asked about the reports that Milan are close to signing Lucas Biglia from Lazio.

"I don’t know. What I can say is that it's good to bring champions to Milan," he said. "The more experience and the more technical ability there is, the better it is for the team."