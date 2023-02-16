“About to put on the worst performance ever” – Manchester United fans unhappy with 30-year-old being named in line-up to face Barcelona

Manchester United fans are unhappy with Wout Weghorst being selected in their starting lineup for their Europa League clash with Barcelona at the Nou Camp tonight (February 16).

The Red Devils and Barca are in fine form, and an intriguing match between two of Europe's biggest clubs is anticipated. Erik ten Hag has made changes to the side that beat Leeds United 2-0 on Sunday.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Marcel Sabitzer come out of the team and are replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, and the returning Casemiro. The latter has missed United's last two fixtures due to a domestic suspension.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia in defense. Meanwhile, Fred joins Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Weghorst is joined in attack by the in-form Marcus Rashford, who has 21 goals so far this season across competitions. Jadon Sancho makes the starting lineup for a second time since his spell out undergoing individual training.

However, Weghorst's inclusion has frustrated fans as the Dutch striker is still to fully adapt to life at Manchester United. He has featured in eight games, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Ten Hag signed the towering frontman to allow Rashford to continue his stellar form on the left flank. However, the Burnley loanee has struggled somewhat to impress the Old Trafford faithful since arriving at the club. One fan reckons that Weghorst is about to put in an awful shift:

"Weghorst about to put on the worst performance ever."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Dutch forward being named in Ten Hag's starting lineup for the clash with Barcelona:

L4nre @lanrrrre Confirmed lineup



What are the chances of Weghorst having a good performance and scoring a goal?? considering this is his 9th consecutive starts and has scored just 1 goal. Confirmed lineupWhat are the chances of Weghorst having a good performance and scoring a goal?? considering this is his 9th consecutive starts and has scored just 1 goal. https://t.co/zt8fIO7HSr

Cishet Pabz @pabz_general Our best XI is probably with Rashford down the middle and Garnacho on the left.



We don’t play in a style that suits Weghorst Our best XI is probably with Rashford down the middle and Garnacho on the left. We don’t play in a style that suits Weghorst

Weghorst insists Manchester United are targeting a quadruple this season ahead of Barcelona encounter

Weghorst has his eyes on a quadruple.

Manchester United are still competing in four competitions: the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils are in the final of the latter competition, facing Newcastle United at Wembley on February 26.

Many anticipated that the club would need a campaign of adaption to Ten Hag. However, they have surprised many with an impressive 2022-23 showing. They also boast the most wins of any European side with 25.

Weghorst, who joined United from Burnley on last month, has insisted Ten Hag's men are eyeing a quadruple. The Dutch striker told the club's official website:

"Of course the two matches with Barcelona are great, but at the end it's about winning and it's about the trophies. It doesn't matter which club or which stadium, wherever you're going to play."

Weghorst added:

"We're still active in four competitions and we want to keep playing in them. That's why there's only one thing that's counting and that's winning these days."

The last major silverware that Manchester United claimed was the Europa League trophy in 2017. Their hopes of reaching the last 16 rest on getting past the La Liga leaders Barcelona.

