AC Milan are fine with Gattuso – Rodriguez

20   //    27 Oct 2018, 03:26 IST
Gattuso - cropped
Gennaro Gattuso has the backing of Ricardo Rodriguez

AC Milan's players are fully behind under pressure head coach Gennaro Gattuso, according to Ricardo Rodriguez.

After losing the Milan derby due to a last-gasp header from Mauro Icardi on Sunday, the Rossoneri slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Real Betis in Thursday's Europa League clash.

Gattuso claimed afterwards that it would be fair for his position to be under review, despite Milan having gone unbeaten in eight games in all competitions prior to their derby defeat.

But Rodriguez has insisted that Gattuso, who took charge in November 2017, has the squad's full backing.

"We lost two games and we are angry," the former Wolfsburg defender told Sky Sports.

"But to get out of this period we have to remain calm and focused.

"We're fine with Gattuso, now we play Sampdoria, we have to prove to be strong."

Milan sit 12th in Serie A, six points adrift of the Champions League qualification places, having won three of their eight league games this term.

