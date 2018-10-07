×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AC Milan boss Gattuso happy to kill off Chievo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    07 Oct 2018, 21:57 IST
gattuso - CROPPED
AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Gennaro Gattuso has bemoaned AC Milan's struggles to put games to bed this season but was satisfied with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chievo.

Milan had won only two of their six Serie A matches heading into Sunday's clash at San Siro but they cruised into a 3-0 lead against the league's bottom club, thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain brace and a second-half strike from Giacomo Bonaventura.

A sloppy pass out of defence by Cristian Zapata set up a consolation goal for Sergio Pellissier and Gattuso says there is still plenty of room for improvement, despite now sitting only three points adrift of second-placed Napoli.

"The performances were always there, we were just missing the three points," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The worst performance was on Thursday against Olympiacos [a 3-1 win in the Europa League].

"We made mistakes again today, gifting their goal, but we always want to play the ball. This wasn't a team in crisis before, we just struggled to kill games off after good performances.

"At times we run a few too many risks at the back, but we do want to play the ball and keep it moving."

Gattuso called on his players to create more chances for Higuain, who has now scored three goals in two matches since returning from injury.

"Higuain is a champion, a great finisher, a player who is working very hard for the group, is demanding and also well-loved," he added.

"The team creates a lot but we could do with more quality from Hakan Calhanoglu, who can create many more chances for Higuain, but isn't very sharp at the moment.

"We have to improve on the left, as we were far stronger there last season. Franck Kessie played below par in the first half and wasn't very dynamic today, but I like to give more width to the team."

Gattuso's men face a Milan derby against Inter after the international break.

"The derby is a game everyone cares about a great deal, there are 80,000 fans in the stands and we'll be ready to focus when we come back from international duty on beating a very strong Inter," said Gattuso.

Omnisport
NEWS
Gattuso: No alibis for two-faced AC Milan
RELATED STORY
AC Milan: The Trial of Andre Silva
RELATED STORY
AC Milan embarrassing against Cagliari, blasts Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Nobody says no to AC Milan - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Leonardo backs Milan boss Gattuso amid Conte links
RELATED STORY
Gattuso asks for time after confidence-boosting AC Milan win
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Higuain a doubt for Empoli-AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso receives assurances over AC Milan job
RELATED STORY
I can't think of Conte – Gattuso focused on lifting Milan
RELATED STORY
Injury curbing chances for Milan match-winner Cutrone -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us