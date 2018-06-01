Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

AC Milan face Europa League ban

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 17:16 IST
114

Milan, Jun 1 (AFP) European football's top financial investigators have recommended excluding Chinese-owned AC Milan from the Europa League next season for violating rules that limit spending, the New York Times reported on Friday.

According to the US daily newspaper, "two people involved in the process" have confirmed that UEFA investigators have recommended Milan be excluded from European competition for violating Financial Fair Play rules.

UEFA announced last week that the seven-time European champions had failed to convince officials they are financially sound and referred the case to the adjudicatory chamber of its financial control unit to recommend an appropriate punishment.

A decision is expected next week and according to the New York Times investigators "have recommended excluding .. AC Milan from continental competition".

UEFA are concerned over AC Milan's stability after it was purchased by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong from Silvio Berlusconi for 740 million euros ($918mn) in April last year.

The club also spent more than 200 million euros on new players in the summer and have a massive high interest loan of 300 million euros from US hedge fund Elliott Management.

Milan finished sixth in the Serie A last season and qualified for the second-tier Europa League for a second consecutive season missing out on the money-spinning Champions League.

If Milan were excluded they would become the highest profile club banished from Europe, following Spanish club Malaga, Red Star Belgrade and Turkey's Galatasary who were banned for a year in the past for failing to meet financial criteria

AC Milan referred over alleged FFP breaches
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2017/18: Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan, 5...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan faces UEFA sanctions over financial rule breach
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's predicted line-up against AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Arsenal players rated after their huge win against AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hails AC Milan's Europa return
RELATED STORY
AC Milan vs Arsenal: 5 point preview
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
15' IND CHI
1 - 0
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018