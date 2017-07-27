AC Milan make an enquiry for Cristiano Ronaldo and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 27th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 27 Jul 2017, 21:18 IST

AC Milan have made an enquiry for the Madrid talisman

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 27, 2017:

Serie A

AC Milan make an enquiry for Cristiano Ronaldo

Sky Sports has reported that Milan's CEO Marco Fassone and Massimo Mirabelli had a meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes recently. In that meeting, the topic of Ronaldo was brought up. The Rossoneri bosses wanted to be alerted if Ronaldo wished to leave Real Madrid in the near future. No official enquiry is expected to take place in the meantime but this meeting between the Milan boardroom and Ronaldo's agent will keep the Serie A club in the loop about the player's future.

Fiorentina to sign Lazar Markovic

According to various Italian tabloids, Liverpool's Lazar Markovic is on the verge of joining the Florence side. La Viola have reportedly agreed upon a fee with the Reds which is expected to be in the region of £16 million. Markovic spent the last season on loan at Hull City but the winger failed to impress Jurgen Klopp to warrant a place at Liverpool.

Inter Milan set to offer Ivan Perisic a new deal

Football Italia can reveal that Inter Milan are on the cusp on offering the Croatian winger a new and improved deal which will see him become one of the highest earners at the club. Perisic was reportedly close to signing for Manchester United but his valuation of £48 million proved to be too much for the Red Devils.