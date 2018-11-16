×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AC Milan preparing for new UEFA judgment on FFP violations

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    16 Nov 2018, 18:26 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is preparing for another hearing before UEFA's club finance panel next week.

In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a ban imposed on the seven-time European champions for overspending.

CAS said the one-year exclusion from European competition was too harsh considering Milan's recent takeover by U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management.

"They do not have a very difficult task," Milan executive chairman Paolo Scaroni told the Gazzetta dello Sport. "Both parties agree on the fact that in the period between 2014 and 2017 the club infringed the limits of FFP. They must only establish a proportionate sanction."

Possible new sanctions include limits on player salaries, transfer spending, squad sizes in the Champions League or Europa League and large suspended fines.

When it was initially banned in June, Milan said it failed to break even on soccer-related business in the period from July 2014-June 2017 — before its 2017 spending spree.

For 2017-18, Milan spent more than 200 million euros (then nearly $250 million) on new players. That was despite questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April 2017.

Elliott took control of Milan in June after former owner Li Yonghong missed a deadline to repay part of a loan worth more than 300 million euros ($350 million) from the hedge fund. Elliott repossessed the holding company in Luxembourg that Li used to buy Milan.

Scaroni rejected reports that Elliott was seeking a new minority shareholder.

"There are no negotiations — zero — no shareholder in sight nor we are looking for it," Scaroni said. "Elliott has a broad design to be implemented in three-five years. Firstly, it must create value to eventually disinvest one day."

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA warns FFP cases can be re-opened based on 'new...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan situation has proved FFP works - UEFA president...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan preparing a move for Chelsea superstar
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 2017/18: A season of turmoil but is it all in...
RELATED STORY
No contact, no negotiation - Leonardo denies AC Milan...
RELATED STORY
5 players who have won the UEFA Champions League with 2...
RELATED STORY
Rubin Kazan suspended from UEFA competition for FFP breach
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Ivan Gazidis is AC Milan's greatest signing...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Juventus's 2-0 win over their rivals AC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us