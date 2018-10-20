×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

AC Milan's improved mentality could be difference against Inter - Gattuso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    20 Oct 2018, 19:52 IST
gattuso - CROPPED
AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso.

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso believes his side's improved mentality over the past month could give them the edge over Inter in Sunday's derby.

The Rossoneri endured a sluggish start to the season, but have bounced back with Serie A victories over Sassuolo and Chievo either side of a Europa League win over Olympiacos.

Defeat to Luciano Spalletti's side would leave Milan seven points adrift of their city rivals and pile the pressure back on Gattuso. 

However, the Milan boss is confident his side's recent good form can give them the impetus to take maximum points.

"We have improved a lot in terms of mentality in the past month," he told a media conference.

"The team is improving. We need to play well in both attack and defence and know when to suffer and when to be in control of the game.

"In terms of mentality we must not feel too much pressure and lose energy on the pitch. Inter are a strong team, physical and with quality players. We must not be afraid and play like we know how.

"Inter are playing really well and we need a really great game without any fear."

Despite Inter's position ahead of Milan in the Serie A table, Gattuso believes he has more quality at his disposal.

"If we look at the individual players they all have different characteristics," he added.

"As of today, Inter are more physical, this is the main difference. In terms of quality, I don't feel they are better than us – I think we might be a bit better."

Gattuso also singled out Gonzalo Higuain for praise with the on-loan Juventus striker scoring four goals in his opening five league games for the club.

"This season the team is more complete than last year," he said. "We were wasting too many chances last year. Gonzalo has raised the bar and the new arrivals have given us a great hand."

Omnisport
NEWS
Gattuso: No alibis for two-faced AC Milan
RELATED STORY
'Crazy' Gattuso will bring success to AC Milan - Kalinic
RELATED STORY
AC Milan embarrassing against Cagliari, blasts Gattuso
RELATED STORY
AC Milan boss Gattuso happy to kill off Chievo
RELATED STORY
Gattuso receives assurances over AC Milan job
RELATED STORY
Gattuso asks for time after confidence-boosting AC Milan win
RELATED STORY
'Calm' Gattuso has Milan's confidence, says Maldini
RELATED STORY
Loanee to be sent back, update on Ramsey rumours and more...
RELATED STORY
Suso: Don't blame Gattuso for Milan woes
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hopes Bonucci remains at Milan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us