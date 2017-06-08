AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata - agent

AC Milan and other major European teams are interested in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, the player's agent says.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 18:44 IST

Alvaro Morata cuts the net after the 2017 Champions League final

Alvaro Morata remains a transfer target for AC Milan, his agent has confirmed, as speculation linking the Real Madrid striker to Manchester United continues.

Morata helped Madrid to win the LaLiga and Champions League titles in 2016-17 following his return to the club from Juventus, but started only 14 league games.

The 24-year-old's representative Juanma Lopez said the Spain international is keen to secure regular first-team football after struggling to dislodge Karim Benzema as Zinedine Zidane's first choice striker in Madrid.

"Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role," Morata's agent told Foot Mercato. "It makes sense for an attacker who has scored 19 goals. It's not enough.

"I do not know. It was a brilliant season for Real Madrid, they won so many titles. The player will make a clear and definitive decision in the next few days. I have not yet met the leaders of Real Madrid.

"[Milan's interest] existed and still exists, as for other major teams interested in a player of his calibre. He does not want to do a season like this again. It was a great season, but he wants to play more. We have not received any offers from France."

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli previously denied the Serie A club would move for Morata, who is reportedly a target for Jose Mourinho as he seeks a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United's interest in Morata is likely to be complicated by Madrid's long-term interest in the club's Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea, with Torino's Andrea Belotti an alternative target for the Premier League club.