×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AC Milan striker Higuain fit to face parent club Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    11 Nov 2018, 02:16 IST
gonzalo higuain - cropped
AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been included in the Rossoneri squad to face parent club Juventus.

Higuain missed Thursday's Europa League draw against Real Betis but is in Milan's 25-man group to face the Serie A leaders.

The Argentina international is on loan at Milan from Juventus, who allowed him to leave following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain has hit five goals in nine Serie A appearances and will be out to impress against his employers at San Siro on Sunday.

Emre Can remains out for Juventus as the Germany midfielder recovers from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, their first competitive defeat in any competition since April.

Omnisport
NEWS
AC Milan v Juventus: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Juventus May Regret Loaning Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Higuain undergoes AC Milan medical
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hopes for positive news on Higuain ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso still in the dark over AC Milan future
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Higuain a doubt for Empoli-AC Milan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan seal Higuain signing and...
RELATED STORY
Dybala bids farewell to AC Milan-bound Higuain
RELATED STORY
AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
Juventus kicked me out to sign Ronaldo – Higuain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us