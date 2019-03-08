×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AC Milan won't take Chievo lightly - Gattuso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    08 Mar 2019, 21:21 IST
Gattuso - Cropped
Gennaro Gattuso on the touchline for AC Milan

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso insists that his side will not take Serie A's bottom club Chievo lightly on Saturday.

The Rossoneri travel to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi firm favourites to make it seven wins from nine league games as the race for a Champions League qualification place hots up.

That superb recent run has moved Gattuso's side one point ahead of their city rivals Inter in third and gives them a four-point advantage over Roma in fifth. The Milan boss, however, does not anticipate his side having it all their own way against their hosts.

Domenico Di Carlo's side are 12 points away from safety, but have held Lazio and Inter to draws at home this season, and Gattuso is expecting a challenging game.

"The game against Chievo will be tough," he told a media conference.

"We have to be very careful tomorrow and battle until the end. They respect their opponents and we have to be on guard.

"We have to be aware that we are playing against a team that has it all to play for. Chievo will be at their best against us.

"It is not by chance that Lazio, Roma, Juventus and Inter all struggled against them."

Advertisement

Spanish forward Suso has now failed to score since January 21 after another frustrating outing in last weekend's slender 1-0 win over Sassuolo.

Gattuso, though, has backed the 25-year-old to rediscover the form that saw him linked with Real Madrid earlier in the season.

"He is not struggling physically," he explained.

"I have seen few players partake in 50-60 games a year in top form. It is normal to have some bad performances. He is an important player and is vital to us making the next big step forward."

Omnisport
NEWS
Leonardo: AC Milan won't sack Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Milan take 'step back' but Gattuso pleased to keep Lazio quiet
RELATED STORY
Gattuso refusing to think about looming Inter clash
RELATED STORY
Gattuso 'not building anything' at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso calls for AC Milan focus as top-four battle intensifies
RELATED STORY
Gattuso demands AC Milan hunger and explains weight loss
RELATED STORY
Gattuso planning to build AC Milan around Higuain
RELATED STORY
Gattuso still not satisfied with Milan despite fourth straight win
RELATED STORY
AC Milan beckons Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
We gifted the game – AC Milan boss Gattuso furious after Europa League exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us