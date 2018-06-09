Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted Wolrd Cup soothsayer

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 16:35 IST
29

Saint Petersburg, June 9 (AFP) A deaf, white cat named Achilles is soon to begin his work as Russia's official soothsayer for the World Cup, following in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010.

Paul predicted winners for that years' World Cup by choosing one out of two boxes containing food, while Achilles will be presented with bowls marked with teams' flags.

"We went for Achilles because he is beautiful, first of all, but also because -- like all white cats with blue eyes -- he is deaf, so he has a great deal of intuition, he sees with his heart," said Anna Kasatkina, a vet who oversees guard-cats at Saint Petersburg's Hermitage museum.

For the World Cup, Achilles will move out of his lifelong home of the basements of the Hermitage, where he works with a team of dozens of other cats to keep the world-famous museum free of rodents.

Instead he will live at the "Cat Republic" cafe nearby.

"He's going to live here for the duration of the tournament to keep him 'on form', since he has more opportunity to move and also meet guests," Kasatkina told AFP.

The cat is not the first animal to be positioned as successor to the celebrated Paul, who became the world's most famous mollusc when he correctly predicted all the matches of the German team during the South African World Cup. He went on to predict the victory of Spain in the final.

Swiss guinea pig Madame Shiva made a play for the crown in 2014, as did British Piranha Pele, but neither quite had Paul's foresight

5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Besiktas not feline fine after cat incurs Champions...
RELATED STORY
Cat pitch invader voted Bayern man of the match
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
Valencia midfielder Coquelin suffers torn Achilles
RELATED STORY
3 infamous controversies in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT CRO SEN
2 - 1
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us