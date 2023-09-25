Adana Demirspor host Besiktas in the Super Lig on Wednesday (September 27). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 loss against Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in their previous outing.

That followed a resounding 3-0 win over Pendikspor on September 16, which snapped their five-game winless run. Adana have picked up two wins in five games to sit ninth in the league table with eight points.

Meanwhile, Besiktas returned to winning ways on Sunday, as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Kayserispor. Before that, Senol Gunes’ side kicked off their campaign with two wins and a draw before losing 3-0 to Trabzonspor on September 17.

With 10 points from five games, Besiktas are fifth in the league table, five points behind first-placed Fenerbahce.

Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings, Besiktas boast a superior record in the fixture.

Adana have picked up just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Besiktas have lost one of their last 18 Super Lig games, winning 13, since February.

Adana are winless in six of their last seven games across competitions, losing thrice since August.

Besiktas have won five of their last six away league games, with a 3-0 thrashing at Trabzonspor on September 17 being the exception.

Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Adana have struggled for consistency recently, picking up one win in seven outings. Besiktas boast the firepower needed to get over the line and should do just that, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Adana 1-2 Besiktas

Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings with Adana.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven clashes.)