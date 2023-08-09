Adana Demirspor vs Osijek Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Adana Demirspor host Osijek at The New Adana Stadium on Thursday (August 10) for the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Blue Lightenings overcame CFR Cluj 3-2 on aggregate in the last round. After holding their Romanian rivals to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Demirspor picked up a 2-1 win in the return.

Having stolen the lead minutes before the end of the first half, the Turkish side were reduced to ten men just past the hour mark after Andrew Gravillon was sent off. Just five minutes later, Cluj equalised through Vasile Mogos' penalty.

Demirspor pushed for the winner, and their persistence paid off in stoppage time when Cherif Ndiaye struck a 93rd-minute winner to send his team through.

Meanwhile, Osijek are hoping to get third time lucky in the Conference League and finally reach the group stage. In the last two seasons, the Croatian side went out in the third and second qualifying round, respectively.

This season, the White and Blues have looked strong, maintaing a 100% win record in four competitive games. That includes a 3-1 aggregate win over Zalaegerszegi in the second qualifying round.

Ramon Mierez struck in stoppage time to earn them a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg before a close 2-1 win on the road.

Adana Demirspor vs Osijek Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the two sides.

Osijek have won all four competitive games this season (two in the league and two in Europe).

Demirspor's only prior European qualifier at home was a 2-1 win over CFR Cluj in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Demirspor's Andrew Gravillon is suspended for the first leg after getting sent off in their last qualifying game.

Osijek have won their last two away games in the European qualifiers.

Adana Demirspor vs Osijek Prediction

Demirspor will look to continue their run, but Osijek are a decent side. Their stoic defence could keep their hosts at bay while ruffling a few feathers at the other end. Expect the away side to sneak out a narrow win ahead of the return leg next week.

Prediction: Demirspor 1-2 Osijek

Adana Demirspor vs Osijek Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Osijek

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes