Adarabioyo signs new Manchester City deal

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 01:42 IST

Tosin Adarabioyo has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 19-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the month and initial reports suggested he could move on in order to get regular first-team football elsewhere.

But Adarabioyo has now opted to stay at the Etihad Stadium after all, signing a four-year deal.

The centre-back came through the ranks of the City youth academy and made his senior debut in the FA Cup clash with Chelsea in February 2016.

.@TosinAdarabioyo has signed a new contract with City keeping him at the club until 2021! Congrats, Tosin! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/O94HQJNKpZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 20, 2017

He has since gone on to make four appearances in all competitions for City and will be looking to build on that in 2017-18.

"I want to get myself into the first team and play as many games as I can," the youngster stated.

"We have a talented and very good group of players so you just have to keep working hard, play as many games as you can and when the opportunity comes I have to take it.

"Since I was a young kid I have dreamed of playing for the City first team and being captain of this club so hopefully I can go on and do that."