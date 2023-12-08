Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Adelaide United welcome Brisbane Roar to the Coopers Stadium for an Australian A League matchday seven fixture on Sunday (December 10).

Adelaide are coming off a 4-3 defeat at Macarthur FC on Monday. Zach Clough scored a brace to give them a 3-2 lead eight minutes into the second half. However, two late goals in the space of as many minutes from Jake Hollman and Ulises Davila helped the Bulls claim all three points.

Brisbane, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw to WS Wanderers. They raced into a two-goal lead by the 15th minute, courtesy of quickfire goals from Nikola Mileusnic and Jack Hingert.

However, second-half strikes from Nicolas Milanovic and Marcus Antonsson ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out. The draw left the Roar in fourth spot in the table with 11 points, while Adelaide are one spot and a point below them in the standings.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 56th meeting between the two sides. Addelaide lead 25-19.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Adelaide win 2-1 at home.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Six of Adelaide's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three, with five games witnessing at least four goals scored.

Seven of Brisbane's last eight games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Just one point separates the two sides in the standings, and a win will take Adelaide above their visitors. Carl Veart's side have been the division's great entertainers, having scored the most goals (17).

Brisbane have won on just one of their last seven visits to Adelaide, losing six, and have the odds stacked against them.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Adelaide 2-2 Brisbane

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals