Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3, 2023

Fourth-placed Adelaide United will entertain leaders Melbourne City at the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Friday (March 3).

The hosts are unbeaten in seven league outings and had played back-to-back draws in their last two games. Adelaide are coming off a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory. Bruno Fornaroli's 81st-minute winner for Victory was cancelled out by Nestory Irankunda six minutes later.

Melbourne, meanwhile, bounced back from a 3-2 defeat against arch-rivals Melbourne Victory with an impressive 3-2 home win over Sydney FC. Jamie Maclaren bagged a brace, while Marco Tilio added a third inside 30 minutes.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 41 times across competitions with all but one meeting taking place in the A-League. Adelaide lead 15-13.

Five of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals. They played out a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture in January.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against Melbourne, who have drawn their last three games at Adelaide.

Both teams have enjoyed a solid run in the league this year, losing just once in nine league games.

Melbourne have scored at least thrice in four of their last five league games, while Adelaide have scored at least thrice in their last three.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 42 goals in 17 games.

Melbourne have the best defensive record as well, conceding 19 goals.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Adelaide have lost just once against Melbourne since 2019 but are winless in their last three games against them. The hosts, though, are on a seven-game unbeaten league run.

@Hostplus | melbc.it/hostplus It was the JMac and Tilio show at AAMI Park on Saturday night as we extended our lead on top of the table to nine points 🤩 It was the JMac and Tilio show at AAMI Park on Saturday night as we extended our lead on top of the table to nine points 🤩@Hostplus | melbc.it/hostplus https://t.co/auStxzRJsL

Melbourne, meanwhile, have enjoyed a prolific run in the league this term, remaining atop the standings since October. However, they are winless at Adelaide since 2018. Just like the reverse fixture in January, the two teams could play out another high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Melbourne City

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Maclaren to score or assist any time - Yes

