Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 18 fixture on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Sydney FC. Robert Mak and Fabio Gomes scored for Sydney, while Javi Lopes scored a late consolation strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Adelaide.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Central Coast Mariners last weekend. Mikael Doka scored the winner from the spot in the 83rd minute. The defeat saw them drop to sixth in the points table with 25 points after 17 games, while Adelaide are ninth with 19 points.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides, with each side winning 11 times apiece.

Their most recent meeting in December 2023 saw Western Sydney win 1-0 at home.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced at least three goals.

Adelaide have won one of their last eight league games, losing four..

Six of Western Sydney's last seven league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of Adelaide's last seven league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Adelaide's last 15 games have produced an average of 12.6 corners per game.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Adelaide are winless in four league games, losing three. They are six points outside the playoff spots, and a win will take them closer to the top-six.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, occupy the final spot in the top-six and will look to consolidate that, but they are winless in three league games.

The last seven head-to-head meetings hosted by Adelaide have seen both teams score. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 10.5 corners