Adelaide United vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

Second-placed Adelaide United entertain tenth-placed Western United at the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts have secured their place in the final series. Adelaide dropped points in their previous outing in a 1-1 draw against Sydney last week to trail leaders Melbourne City by seven points. If they don't beat Western, Melbourne will be crowned regular season champions with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, Western, the final series winners last season, are tenth in the league and will need to avoid dropping points to secure a top-six finish. They're winless in three games and are coming off a 3-0 home defeat against Central Coast Mariners.

Adelaide United vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times in the A-League since 2020, with Adelaide leading 4-2.

Their last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, including a 3-2 win for Adelaide in their last clash in February. Adelaide have scored seven goals and conceded five times.

Adelaide are unbeaten in last 12 A-League games.

Western have scored at least twice in four of their last six away games.

Adelaide have scored at least twice in eight of their last ten league outings.

The hosts have lost just once at home this season, scoring at least four goals in three of their last four games.

Adelaide have the second-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 48 goals in 23 games.

Adelaide United vs Western United Prediction

Adelaide are the most in-form team in the A-League and head into the game on a 12-game unbeaten run. They have won their last three meetings against Western.

Interestingly, both teams are without a clean sheet in ten league outings. Adelaide captain Craig Goodwin is the only player in the A-League to reach double digits in goals and assists this season. He's expected to play a key role, as he has had a goal contribution in his last five home games.

Western, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their last three games and might struggle here. Considering Adelaide's impressive form and recent record against Western, the hosts should win comfortably.

Prediction: Adelaide 3-1 Western

Adelaide United vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

