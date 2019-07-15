Adidas Creators Premier League Season 2 set to kick off in Mumbai on 24th August

The Adidas Creators Premier League is all set to hit the grounds with its second edition in Mumbai, the league will be held starting August 24th.

This tournament is a star-studded, men’s/women's tournament, with players from various arenas of work - right from Bollywood stars to the top executives and CEO/owners of some of the most prominent companies of India participating in the league. This revolutionary football game format has been conceptualized by Leap Pro Sports in partnership with adidas. Every team will be formed by semi-pro football men’s And women’s players and with some of the best players across the spectrum.

Throwing the gauntlet to challenge the status quo of men's only sports, Actor Rannvijay Singha & Leap Pro Sports is organising India's first semi-professional football league for women.

The idea behind the league is to bring forth the deserving players in the limelight while providing a platform for men and women in the corporate world to take up sports as a fitness routine. Many renowned Bollywood celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Divya Agarwal, varun Sood, Bruna Abdullah, Aarti Khetrepal, and Alankrita Sahai are participating in this league.

The league comprises of people who have played professional football in their prime, or people who work and play good football. The league has 20 owners with 16 men and 4 women teams with a total of 400 players picked through a draft process. The teams play with each other and the winner takes the crown and cash prize of the adidas Creators Premier League.

About the idea & concept of the league, Rannvijay said "Women are finally getting their long overdue credit in every sphere of our lives. The society has had an awakening of sorts in the past few years, and that's a really positive sign for things to come. We believe that getting involved in sports is an amazing way for women to gain fitness, and express themselves and their leadership finesse. I'm proud to be a part of this wonderful initiative, surrounded by some of the most talented and incredible women, this is just the beginning of a beautiful journey."

Mr. Pranav Premnarayen, Co-Founder, adidas Creators Premier League said, “We are trying to build a strong foundation for the sports ecosystem in India by providing a platform for semi-professional football players and corporate professionals to play in pan –India tournaments, so if men can participate in the tournament why shouldn't the women? There are huge success stories in Indian women sports, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, P. V. Sindhu etc. They all have one thing I'm common, a will to create success and backing from the right people. We are here for the latter part.”