Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AEK knocks Celtic out of Champions League qualifiers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
111   //    15 Aug 2018, 02:43 IST
AP Image

AEK Athens eliminated Scottish champion Celtic in the third round of Champions League qualifying on Tuesday.

The three other former European champions in action all advanced as Benfica, Ajax and Red Star Belgrade won their games.

AEK beat Celtic 2-1 in Greece thanks to goals from Rodrigo Galo and Marko Livaja to secure a 3-2 win on aggregate. Scott Sinclair responded with a goal for Celtic, the 1967 European Cup winner.

Celtic reached the Champions League group stage in the last two seasons, but the defeat continues a difficult start to the season for Brendan Rodgers' team following a 1-0 loss to Hearts in the Scottish league on Saturday.

Portuguese club Benfica earned a 2-1 aggregate win over Turkish team Fenerbahce, while Dutch league runner-up Ajax cruised past Belgium's Standard Liege, winning 3-0 on Tuesday for a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Serbia's Red Star Belgrade needed extra time to defeat Spartak Trnava 3-2 over two legs thanks to a 98th-minute goal from Nemanja Radonjic.

There was no post-World Cup buzz about Spartak Moscow, which lost 3-2 to Greece's PAOK on aggregate after a red card for striker Luiz Adriano.

Dynamo Kiev, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Vidi and BATE Borisov also advanced to the last stage of qualifying. Tuesday's losing teams drop into the Europa League qualifying playoff round.

Associated Press
NEWS
Celtic face potential Malmo play-off round rematch
RELATED STORY
Celtic rejected Fulham bid for Boyata, confirms Rodgers
RELATED STORY
Arzani will shine at Celtic, says Socceroos boss Arnold
RELATED STORY
Champions League qualifying draw: Celtic travel to...
RELATED STORY
Benfica face Fenerbahce test in Champions League third...
RELATED STORY
Celtic 3 Rosenborg 1: Edouard double seals first-leg victory
RELATED STORY
PAOK beats AEK 2-0 in Greek Cup final
RELATED STORY
Relegated Las Palmas snap up AEK title mastermind Jimenez
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Scored in the Final of the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Rogic out of Celtic's Champions League tie, Rodgers confirms
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us