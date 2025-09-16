AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

Ajax will welcome Inter Milan to the Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Wednesday. The hosts are back in the competition for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, while Inter finished as the runners-up last season.

Ad

de Godenzonen have enjoyed an unbeaten run this season, winning three of their five Eredivisie games thus far. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a comfortable 3-1 home triumph over PEC Zwolle last week. Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, and Mika Godts bagged a brace.

The visitors had begun their Serie A campaign with a dominant 5-0 win over Torino last month, but have lost their last two games. They met Juventus in their previous outing last week and suffered a 4-3 loss in a Serie A classic.

Ad

Trending

Hakan Çalhanoğlu's brace helped them level the score twice in that match, and Marcus Thuram put them ahead in the 76th minute. Late drama ensued as Khéphren Thuram pulled Juventus level six minutes later and Vasilije Adžić bagged a stoppage-time winner.

Ajax vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far. Inter have the upper hand in these meetings, with three wins. The hosts have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the 2005-06 Champions League round of 16, and the visitors progressed to the next round 3-2 on aggregate.

Ajax have a 100% home record this season, keeping two clean sheets while scoring seven times in three games.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their two away meetings against de Godenzonen, scoring two goals apiece in both.

The visitors have scored nine goals in three games this season.

Ad

Ajax vs Inter Milan Prediction

de Godenzonen have enjoyed a 100% home record thus far, but they have lost three of their last four Champions League home games, which includes a 6-1 loss to a Serie A side, Napoli, in 2022. Three of their last four home defeats since December have been registered in European competitions (UEFA Europa League).

Branco van den Boomen is the only confirmed absentee for John Heitinga, who is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI from their league win last week.

Ad

The Nerazzurri suffered a second consecutive narrow defeat last week and will look to bounce back here. They lost just one of their eight league phase games in the Champions League last season while keeping seven clean sheets.

There are no absentees for the visitors, so Cristian Chivu is expected to field a strong starting XI. Piotr Zieliński assisted after coming off the bench and might get the nod to start.

Ad

Inter have an impressive record in the competition, and considering their recent record against Dutch teams, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ajax 2-3 Inter Milan

Ajax vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More