Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AFC Champions League Review: Suwon Bluewings down Jeonbuk with late goals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    29 Aug 2018, 18:00 IST
Dejan Damjanovic
Suwon striker Dejan Damjanovic

Suwon Bluewings took a huge step towards the AFC Champions League semi-finals after a trio of late goals earned a 3-0 win at Jeonbuk Motors in Wednesday's first leg.

The all-South Korean affair, the first meeting between the teams in the competition, was a tight contest until the closing stages when Suwon – whose coach Seo Jung-won resigned on Tuesday – exploded into life.

Former Montenegro international Dejan Damjanovic opened the scoring in the 75th minute, slotting in a pass from Elvis Saric to put his side in front at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

And the striker was soon on target again with a second away goal, collecting a headed pass from Lee Jong-sung and swivelling on the edge of the box to rifle a low drive into Hwang Byeong-geun's bottom-right corner.

Korean champions Jeonbuk's task of fighting back in next month's return leg already looked tough, but Suwon struck again in the 85th minute against their fellow two-time winners.

Saric was the provider again with an inswinging right-wing cross cleverly flicked home by Han Eui-kwon to leave the Bluewings closing in on a first AFC Champions League semi-final since 2011. 

Omnisport
NEWS
AFC Champions League Review: Hulk double fails to save...
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Elkeson grabs lifeline for...
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Buriram ahead, Zob Ahan edge...
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Tianjin dump out Guangzhou...
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Kashima Antlers, Al Duhail...
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Xavi, Bounedjah inspire Al...
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd, Persepolis reach...
RELATED STORY
Buriram Further Extend Lead atop Thai League Table
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira, Al Sadd claim...
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
29 Aug BAN SRI 03:30 PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
01 Sep HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
01 Sep STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us