Afghan Chief Executive to watch India-Afghanistan test match tomorrow

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 21:10 IST
27

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah is scheduled to witness the historic moment when Afghanistan embarks on a new journey and makes its debut in test cricket at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Sources said Abdullah will be the chief guest while Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will represent the government of India at the opening ceremony of the match.

It will be Afghanistan's first test match after gaining the status of test playing nation last year.

Officials said cricket has become a "unifying factor" in cementing ties between the two countries.

India has been actively engaged in reconstruction activities in the war-ravaged country and has already spent around USD 2 billion in various projects and capacity building initiatives.

Earlier this year, India had decided to undertake another batch of 108 community development projects in the war-torn country.

India has also been associated with the development of cricket in Afghanistan since 2001 when Afghanistan joined the International Cricket Council.

It had helped the country in the construction of cricket stadiums including in Kandahar.

Several Afghan cricket players received training and coaching from Indian coach in their formative years.

Players like Rashed Khan and Mohammed Nabi have won hearts of millions of people in India through their performance in IPL

