×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

After recent wedding, Swiss skier is now Lara Gut-Behrami

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    26 Nov 2018, 20:54 IST
AP Image

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut will race with a new name this week after getting married in the offseason.

The Swiss ski federation says the former overall World Cup champion will be Lara Gut-Behrami when downhill training starts Tuesday in Lake Louise.

Gut married soccer player Valon Behrami after he returned from playing for Switzerland at the World Cup.

Both grew up in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, and Behrami currently plays for Italian club Udinese in Serie A.

The Swiss team updated Gut's career biography page on the International Ski Federation website.

The 27-year-old Gut has 24 World Cup wins, an Olympic bronze medal in downhill from the 2014 Sochi Games, and five world championship medals.

Associated Press
NEWS
Swiss stun Belgium 5-2 to make Final 4 in Nations League
RELATED STORY
Olympic powerbroker indicted, faces Swiss forgery trial
RELATED STORY
Guerrero's doping ban active again after Swiss court ruling
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: "I was lucky to train with Griezmann,...
RELATED STORY
Football is the best example of people standing together...
RELATED STORY
How Borussia Dortmund could have lined up if they hadn’t...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 10 signings made by the clubs...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Spaniards in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
4 footballing terms which were named after players
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us