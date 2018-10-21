×
Agent says Usain Bolt has contract offer, coach not aware

Associated Press
21 Oct 2018
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Usain Bolt's long-time agent Ricky Simms said Sunday that the eight-time Olympic sprint gold medalist had received an A-League contract offer from the Central Coast Mariners, but did not provide any further details.

"In response to the media stories, yes, Usain has been offered a contract. I do not want to make any further comment at this stage," Simms told Fairfax Media.

If so, no one told Mariners coach Mike Mulvey, who, speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with the Brisbane Roar, not only denied any knowledge of a contract offer, but wondered if Bolt could fit into the team.

"You have a look at our front line today and you wonder whether he could get into any of those positions, wouldn't you?" Mulvey said. "I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.

"You're just talking about speculation, I don't know anything about what you're talking about and that's the honest truth."

Bolt, who retired from track and field last year, was in Melbourne during the Mariners' opening match, with News Corp. Australia earlier saying he was considering his options after being offered a contract.

He has been training with the Mariners for several months, and scored two goals in a trial match 10 days ago in his first start.

Mulvey, who said several weeks ago that it might take until January to determine if Bolt can make it in professional soccer, added that the former sprinter was not on his radar for now.

"We're going to go back, have some dinner, have a little look at the game that's on ... then get on a plane tomorrow, go home and start preparing for Melbourne City next week," he said. "That's the plan."

