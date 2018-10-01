Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aguero can beat Premier League goals record, says Bernardo Silva

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    01 Oct 2018, 17:21 IST

London, Oct 1 (AFP) Sergio Aguero could beat Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals to become the Premier League's greatest ever marksman, according to Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva.

The Argentine forward scored the 148th goal of his Premier League career for City in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Brighton, equalling Shearer's tally for Newcastle.

The pair are joint third in the list of highest goalscorers for a single club behind Thierry Henry for Arsenal (175) and Wayne Rooney for Manchester United (183).

Both of those marks should be well within reach for Aguero, potentially even this season, but to threaten Shearer's overall mark of 260 he would almost certainly need to further extend his contract at the Etihad, which runs until 2021.

"Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City's history," said midfielder Silva. "He's a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

"It's great to have him with us. Every season he scores 30 goals or more. To have a player like him it helps us so much." "Everyone hopes he stays," he added.

"If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League.

"I think he can reach it (the record). He's got the potential. Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us win more titles here in Manchester."

City returned to the top of the table on goal difference thanks to their victory against Brighton while Liverpool dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. The top two teams -- both undefeated -- meet next Sunday at Anfield

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bernardo Silva backs Aguero to break Shearer's Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Guardiola lauds Bernardo Silva's Community Shield...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Analysis and Tips For...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Can Pep Guardiola's men own the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Man City not Champions League favourites, insists...
RELATED STORY
Sergio Aguero: 5 stats that prove he is the best...
RELATED STORY
The Dream team from Game Six of the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
The quickest to 50 Premier League goals as Silva reaches...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us