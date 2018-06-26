Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aguero dropped for Higuain as Messi seeks World Cup salvation

Jorge Sampaoli has rolled the dice with five changes for Argentina as Lionel Messi aims to keep his World Cup dream alive against Nigeria.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 22:24 IST
1.00K
GonzaloHiguain - cropped
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain

Argentina have rung the changes with their World Cup place on the line as Gonzalo Higuain replaces Sergio Aguero in attack to face Nigeria in St Petersburg.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates must beat the Super Eagles at Krestovsky Stadium to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages after they followed an opening 1-1 draw against Iceland with a shambolic 3-0 loss to Croatia.

As expected, under-fire boss Jorge Sampaoli has made five changes to the starting XI dispatched by Croatia, with Aguero missing out despite scoring his country's only goal at Russia 2018 so far.

Angel Di Maria is restored to complete a three-man attack alongside Messi and Higuain in a 4-3-3 formation – Sampaoli's third different tactical setup in as many matches.

Franco Armani makes his international debut in goal, with Willy Caballero paying for the error that saw Ante Rebic open the scoring for Croatia last week.

Nigeria were in far more impressive form as they overcame Iceland 2-0 and currently lie second in Group D, two points better off than Sampaoli's men.

Gernot Rohr has named an unchanged XI, with John Obi Mikel to play in a cast to protect his broken hand.

World Cup 2018: Time for Messi to rise from the ruins
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goal scoring partners for Messi at the FIFA World...
RELATED STORY
Injured Aguero and Biglia in Argentina World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Tactics: 5 Possible Options for Argentina
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How effective are Argentina's fantastic...
RELATED STORY
Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina Team vs Nigeria, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Qualification scenarios for Argentina
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us