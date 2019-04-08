×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aguero 'feels better' ahead of Manchester City's Tottenham trip

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    08 Apr 2019, 20:02 IST
SergioAguero - cropped
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero "feels better" and could be fit for Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Tottenham, Pep Guardiola says.

City's top scorer has not featured since the 2-0 Premier League win at Fulham nine days ago, where he was on target during the first half but substituted with a muscular complaint before the hour.

Aguero's understudy Gabriel Jesus converted an early diving header to give Pep Guardiola's side a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Brazil international could be required from kick-off once more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although Aguero did take part in training with his team-mates at the Valley on Sunday as City remained in London to undertake their preparations.

Guardiola then told a pre-match news conference: "He feels better, he trained with the team for the first time and feels better."

Aguero, 30, has 29 goals in all competitions this season and boasts an impressive return of 10 in 13 matches versus Spurs.

That includes all four in a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2014, although he is without a goal in his past six appearances against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Guardiola's other main fitness concerns come at full-back after ex-Tottenham man Kyle Walker was substituted at half-time due to a back injury against Brighton.

Advertisement

Benjamin Mendy made his first competitive start since knee surgery in November during the semi-final and could be called upon again because Oleksandr Zinchenko (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Guardiola added: "I think Kyle feels a little bit better – we'll see now – and Benjamin recovered quite well, I think.

"The doctor didn't tell me the opposite so I think they will be possible contenders [for Tuesday]."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Aguero out of Manchester City v Cardiff
RELATED STORY
Mendy returns for Manchester City, Aguero misses out
RELATED STORY
The fans want it, we want it - Jesus on Manchester City's quadruple dream
RELATED STORY
Why Harry Kane is not on the same level as Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham vs Manchester City| Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester City of 2018 in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Mendy and Aguero give Guardiola semi-final boost
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Wigan a warning to Manchester City for Newport trip
RELATED STORY
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero: Argentine well on his way to cement his place as the Premier League's greatest forward
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us