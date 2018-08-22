Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aguero is the Premier League's best foreign import, says Shearer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 Aug 2018, 01:22 IST
Sergio Aguero
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is the best foreign import in Premier League history, according to Alan Shearer.

No player has scored more than Shearer's 260 Premier League goals but Aguero is more prolific than any overseas arrival aside from Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.

Since signing for Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero has hit 146 Premier League goals.

His treble in a 6-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town on Sunday saw Aguero move into the competition's top 10 all-time scoring list, leapfrogging former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie.

And Shearer believes Aguero deserves the title of the top flight's most successful foreign recruit, ahead of star names like Henry, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He was deadly again," the former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers said in selecting his team of the weekend for the Premier League's official website.

"[He's] Now on nine Premier League hat-tricks and only two behind me.

"The best foreign player to play in the Premier League. A great centre-forward with no weaknesses."

Aguero's goals have fired City to three Premier League titles and a trio of EFL Cups, while he picked up the Premier League Golden Boot award at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
