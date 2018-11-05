Aguero revels in racing to Premier League milestone

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring for Manchester City.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was in a celebratory mood after becoming the second-fastest player to score 150 goals in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old brought up the milestone on his 217th appearance in England's top flight as he got on the scoresheet early in the 6-1 rout of Southampton on Sunday.

Newcastle United great Alan Shearer is the only player to have reached the mark in quicker time, doing so in 212 matches.

City's all-time leading scorer also became the third man to notch 150 times for a single Premier League club behind Thierry Henry for Arsenal (175) and Wayne Rooney for Manchester United (183).

"Very happy for this win and for scoring my 150th goal in the Premier League with this great club," Aguero wrote on Twitter.

"A big thanks to all the team and fans for their support. And we're going for even more!"

Aguero's seventh league goal of the season took him level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eden Hazard in the Golden Boot race.

