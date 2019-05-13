×
Aguero seeks Champions League glory with City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    13 May 2019, 21:18 IST
Sergio Aguero
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero with manager Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero has set his sights on winning the Champions League with Manchester City next season.

City were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday thanks to a 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, with Aguero scoring a vital equaliser shortly after Glenn Murray had given the Seagulls a shock lead.

In this season's Champions League, Pep Guardiola's men suffered a defeat on away goals to Tottenham at the quarter-final stage in a dramatic tie in which Raheem Sterling had a last-minute winner ruled out after VAR adjudged Aguero to be offside in the build-up.

"Obviously our objective this year was also to fight for the Champions League but these things happen in football," Aguero told reporters.

"We were out by such a small margin, by an elbow that was offside. But next season we will try to fight until the end."

Aguero went on to say that his goal against Brighton on Sunday was important to calm City's nerves.

"Obviously there was a lot of time left [after Murray scored], and fortunately the goal came pretty quickly," he added.

"Obviously when you're 1-0 down you think a little and are a bit nervous. 

"But the goal I scored was fundamental because if the first half had ended with us 1-0 down it would have been complicated. But luckily we turned it around."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
