×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aguero taken off as a precaution, says Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    30 Mar 2019, 21:24 IST
sergioaguero-cropped
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero "felt something" before he was substituted during the second half of Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Fulham, but Pep Guardiola is hopeful his first-choice striker is not injured.

The Argentine provided the assist for Bernardo Silva’s fifth-minute opener at Craven Cottage before scoring his 19th Premier League goal of the season just before the half-hour mark.

With City firmly in control, Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus after 57 minutes and Guardiola confirmed the switch was made only as a precaution.

"Tomorrow we have the real assessment," Guardiola told reporters.

"He [Aguero] says he felt something but he is not injured. As a precaution he decided not to continue.

"Hopefully it’s nothing serious."

The City boss went on to heap praise on his side's performance in an opening spell that might have yielded more than just two goals.

The victory put City back on top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, and Guardiola was impressed by the way his charges responded after a two-week international break.

Advertisement

"The performance in the first 20 minutes was maybe the best of the season," said Guardiola.

"It was a tricky game, a 12:30 kick-off after the international break, but the way we started was amazing. They showed me the focus.

"After we scored, we controlled and limited the number of chances Fulham had, especially in the first half. We did what we had to do and we're happy for these three points.

"It's an incredible result after the international break. The players reacted really well."

City face Cardiff City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Guardiola insisted his players were focused on winning all of their seven remaining league games as they aim to retain the Premier League title, saying they would "enjoy the momentum, keep going and dream to win."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Aguero told not to slack off by Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Aguero would have risked missing a month by playing against Bournemouth, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola marvels at Aguero consistency
RELATED STORY
Guardiola keen to take pressure off as City hunt down quadruple
RELATED STORY
Aguero wins Premier League Player of the Month, Guardiola claims manager prize
RELATED STORY
Guardiola lauds hat-trick hero Aguero after Arsenal win
RELATED STORY
Win I'm a genius, lose not so good - Guardiola on De Bruyne, Aguero calls
RELATED STORY
Jesus has to fight with Aguero - Guardiola challenges misfiring striker
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Changes that take Guardiola’s clout as a manager one notch up
RELATED STORY
Why Harry Kane is not on the same level as Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us