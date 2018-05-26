Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Ahead of party launch, Bhaichung Bhutia says open to third front

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 12:01 IST
    108

    (Eds: Correcting date, name)

    New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who is set to formally launch his political party on Thursday, has said that he is "open to" the idea of a federal front of regional parties but made clear that his priority would be to first defeat the ruling Sikkim Democratic Party.

    The SDP has been in power in Sikkim for nearly 25 years.

    Bhaichung, who spoke to PTI from Sikkim, said his focus would be to strengthen his Hamro Sikkim Party to oust the state's longest-serving Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and his SDP.

    "We are open to a federal front or a third front. But today our focus is to build our party stronger and change the government in Sikkim. Our party would fight the corrupt government of Sikkim," the 41-year-old former striker said.

    He said his party is inspired by the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi. He said the AAP's fight against corruption has brought the party "close to the people".

    "In terms of corruption, we were inspired by how the Aam Aadmi Party came up. Compared to Delhi, Sikkim is not a very democratic state. People here are not able to voice their discontent. If they raise their voice against the government, they are victimised. That is one of the biggest challenge in the state," he said.

    Bhaichung had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and the 2016 Bengal state election as Trinamool Congress candidate but lost the polls and quit Mamata Banerjee's party in February.

    He then formed his political party along with a few friends. Bhaichung said though his political party is youth-based, there are experienced people to guide the new outfit.

    "Our main aim is to fight against corruption and the present government, which is extremely corrupt. And also (against) menaces like unemployment and drug abuse," he said.

    Winning elections has been tougher than scoring goals for Bhaichung, however he believes his second innings in the political field would be rather successful as he is the "son of the soil" and understands the problems that hinder the development of Sikkim

    Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia forms his own...
    RELATED STORY
    Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia cuts...
    RELATED STORY
    AFC Asian Cup 2019: Bhaichung Bhutia advises India to...
    RELATED STORY
    AFC Asian Cup 2019: 'India can finish second in Group A...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    U-18 Youth League: Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC win...
    RELATED STORY
    Trials for BBFS Residential Academy in Mumbai & Bengaluru
    RELATED STORY
    10 best Indian football players of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
    RELATED STORY
    5 former Indian players we would love to see in the ISL
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018