AIFF considers Churchill Brothers' request of relegation immunity from I-League

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
45   //    28 Aug 2018, 18:57 IST

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to consider Churchill Brothers' request for relegation immunity from the I-League.

This was decided in the League Committee meeting, which took played here today and attended by chairman Subrata Dutta, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and I-League CEO Sunanda Dhar, among thers.

Churchill Brothers failed to survive the I-League drop last season after losing 0-1 to eventual champions Minerva FC.

The two-time former winners from Goa ad finished ninth last season and with AIFF's developmental squad Indian Arrows having relegation immunity, Churchill Brothers faced the axe.

"The Committee discussed the request of Churchill Brothers FC Goa to allow them in the Hero I-League next season which is slated to kick off in October this year.

"The Committee considered the request and after due deliberation, the Committee decided to place the issue further to the Emergency Committee which will take the final decision on a later date," the AIFF said in a release.

It also said that the eleventh edition of the I-League will start in the last week of October.

The release added, "On basis of Shivajians' plea, AIFF will go through with an academy accreditation inspection. As per the star-rating, they'll be allowed to take part in the youth leagues next season."

"AIFF is in a process to formulate a professional as well as an amateur player contract template which is to be circulated amongst the clubs. The same would be enforced in the next edition of league

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
