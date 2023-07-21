AIK vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

AIK and Malmo go head-to-head at Friends Arena in round 16 of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday (July 23).

Henning Berg’s men are winless in five home games and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run. AIK returned to winning ways last Monday by edging out ten-man Varbergs BoIS 2-1 at the Paskbergsvallen. This followed a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Hacken on July 8, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

With 13 points from 15 games, the Ganget are 14th in the Allsvenskan, four points off 15th-placed Goteborg in the automatic relegation places.

Malmo, meanwhile, failed to find their feet in a 2-0 defeat against Djurgarden at Tele2 Arena on Monday. Henrik Rydstrom’s men have lost all but one of their last four away games, with a 3-0 win over Sirius on July 1 being the exception.

Despite their drop-off in form, Malmo are third in the league table with 34 points from 15 games. They will move into first place with all three points this weekend.

AIK vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 46 meetings, Malmo boast a superior record in the fixture.

AIK have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Malmo are without a win on their last five visits to the Friends Arena, losing once, since a 1-0 victory in May 2017.

AIK are winless in five home matches, losing twice, since a 2-0 win over Hammarby in April.

Rydstrom’s men boast the division’s second-best away record, picking up 15 points from seven games.

AIK vs Malmo Prediction

The last four editions of the fixture have produced a combined 14 goals, so expect another thrilling contest at the Friends Arena. AIK head into the weekend as the more in-form side, but the visitors could do just enough to force a share of the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: AIK 2-2 Malmo

AIK vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of AIK’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)