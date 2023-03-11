Ajaccio vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023 

Montpellier visit the Stade François Coty in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 12) to face relegation-battling Ajaccio, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Since their 2-0 loss to Strasbourg last month, La Paillade have three of their next four games, including a stunning 5-0 demolition of Angers last weekend. Goals from Wahbi Khazri, Faitout Maouassa and Elye Wahi coupled with a brace from Teji Savanier secured their biggest top-flight win of the season. Their recent form has helped Michel Zakarian's climb up to 13th position in the standings, with 30 points from 26 games.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are five places below them, having accrued nine points fewer from 26 games and running out of time to salvage their campaign. Their recent spate of results doesn't inspire much hope, though, as the Bears have lost four of their last five games.

Ajaccio vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajaccio have won only two of their 11 meetings with Montpellier in Ligue 1; those wins came in January 2003 and April 2013.

Under Michel Der Zakarian, Montpellier have not lost an away games against a promoted team in Ligue 1.

Ajaccio have lost eight of their ten Ligue 1 games in 2023 - the joint highest total along with Angers - the only exceptions being a win at Angers on February 1 and against Troyes on February 26.

Since Michel Der Zakarian returned to the bench on matchday 23, no team has collected more points than Montpellier in Ligue 1. The Franco-Armenian coach is also the first Montpellier manager to score so many points in his first four games in charge.

In 2023, Ajaccio have failed to score seven times in Ligue 1, at least twice more than any other team, scoring just five goals in total for 10.2 expected goals. That's the worst differential between goals scored and xG in the top flight this year.

Ajaccio vs Montpellier Prediction

Ajaccio are mired in a relegation scrap right now, losing three of their last four games, suggesting things are going terrible for them at the moment. Montpellier, meanwhile, are on the up, and should overcome their struggling hosts to seal all three points and extend their recent run of good form.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-2 Montpellier

Ajaccio vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montpellier

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

