Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajax and AEK win first legs in Champions League qualifiers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
69   //    23 Aug 2018, 02:46 IST
AP Image

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Four-time European champion Ajax is on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League group stage after beating Dynamo Kiev 3-1 in the first leg of their playoff Wednesday.

Dynamo goalkeeper Denys Boyko handed Ajax an early lead when he fumbled Donny van der Beek's shot, but Tomasz Kedziora soon made it 1-1 from a corner.

Seeking to reach the group stage for the first time in four years, Ajax added goals from Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic before halftime. Ajax hit the crossbar and post in the second half, but couldn't score another.

Elsewhere, AEK Athens beat Hungarian team Vidi 2-1 away in their first-leg game to strengthen its chances of ending a 12-year absence from the Champions League group stage.

Vidi — known as Videoton until this season — played most of the game with 10 men after Szabolcs Huszti's reckless challenge in the 23rd minute earned him a red card. The teams were even again in the 53rd when Tasos Bakasetas was sent off for a poor tackle shortly after scoring AEK's second goal.

Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Young Boys Bern after Kevin Mbabu gave the Swiss team an early lead.

Associated Press
NEWS
AEK knocks Celtic out of Champions League qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Ajax, AEK in control of Champions League play-off ties
RELATED STORY
Benfica face Fenerbahce test in Champions League third...
RELATED STORY
PSV wins 3-2 away at BATE in Champions League qualifying
RELATED STORY
Champions League qualifying draw: Celtic travel to...
RELATED STORY
Rooney backs Ronaldo and Juventus for Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Scored in the Final of the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
PAOK beats AEK 2-0 in Greek Cup final
RELATED STORY
Relegated Las Palmas snap up AEK title mastermind Jimenez
RELATED STORY
Istanbul Basaksehir lie in wait for Burnley in Europa...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us