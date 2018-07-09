Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajax 'doing everything' for Blind

Omnisport
NEWS
News
184   //    09 Jul 2018, 02:56 IST
daleyblind-cropped
Manchester United defender Daley Blind

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag says the Dutch club is "doing everything" to try and sign Manchester United's Daley Blind, citing the defender's versatility as a potential asset to his squad.

Blind moved to Old Trafford from Ajax in September 2014 and enjoyed three seasons as a regular first-team player before finding his opportunities in Jose Mourinho's side limited in 2017-18.

Ten Hag was quoted by Sky Sports News claiming he was confident of adding either Blind or Boca Juniors defender Lisandro Magallan to his options for the new season.

Describing Blind, Ten Hag said: "[He is] a player with a lot of experience, in the Premier League and in the Dutch national team.

"He can handle both positions well, both as a central defender and as a controlling midfielder.

"We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties."

Mourinho said at the end of 2017-18 that he had no plans to sell Blind but Ten Hag indicated that if he fails to secure Magallan's signature then Blind will be his focus.

"He is still in the picture, but whether he actually arrives is still unclear," Ten Hag said of Magallan.

"It will be either one of Magallan or Blind. Both of them do not seem realistic."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want £90...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Leave Manchester United This Summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfers news: Spurs favourites to land...
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable moments from Louis van Gaal's career
RELATED STORY
Ranking Manchester United's comebacks in the 2017/18 season 
RELATED STORY
Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind,...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who defined the clubs that they played for
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho eyeing a move for 18-year-old star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us