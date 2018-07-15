Ajax keen on Blind deal - Van der Sar

Ajax CEO and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar admits the Eredivisie side hope to bring Daley Blind back to Amsterdam.

Netherlands international Blind could be set to leave Old Trafford after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

The versatile 28-year-old made just seven Premier League appearances in his fourth and potentially final season in England.

Van der Sar, who won four league titles during his spell with United, is hoping to reunite Blind with the club that gave him his professional debut in 2008.

"I think Daley is a fantastic player," the Ajax chief told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Adidas.

"He's multi-functional, can be a left-back, centre-half and a defensive midfielder. For Netherlands and for Manchester United, he played many good games.

"I think it's no secret that we [Ajax] are still looking for a central defender and, if possible, it would be a great addition for Ajax to have a player with the quality of Daley to fit in the team.

"But we still have to look at how the options are possible."

Blind was signed by then-United manager Louis van Gaal for a fee reportedly rising to £18.5million.

He has won 54 international caps and was a member of Van Gaal's Netherlands squad that finished third at the 2014 World Cup.