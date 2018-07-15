Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajax keen on Blind deal - Van der Sar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
772   //    15 Jul 2018, 22:25 IST
Blind - cropped
Manchester United defender Daley Blind

Ajax CEO and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar admits the Eredivisie side hope to bring Daley Blind back to Amsterdam.

Netherlands international Blind could be set to leave Old Trafford after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

The versatile 28-year-old made just seven Premier League appearances in his fourth and potentially final season in England.

Van der Sar, who won four league titles during his spell with United, is hoping to reunite Blind with the club that gave him his professional debut in 2008.

"I think Daley is a fantastic player," the Ajax chief told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Adidas.

"He's multi-functional, can be a left-back, centre-half and a defensive midfielder. For Netherlands and for Manchester United, he played many good games.

"I think it's no secret that we [Ajax] are still looking for a central defender and, if possible, it would be a great addition for Ajax to have a player with the quality of Daley to fit in the team.

"But we still have to look at how the options are possible."

Blind was signed by then-United manager Louis van Gaal for a fee reportedly rising to £18.5million.

He has won 54 international caps and was a member of Van Gaal's Netherlands squad that finished third at the 2014 World Cup.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Van der Sar calls for Mourinho to deliver crowd-pleasing...
RELATED STORY
Ajax 'doing everything' for Blind
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable moments from Louis van Gaal's career
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs icon wants Man United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho eyeing a move for 18-year-old star
RELATED STORY
What if Ajax had retained their best players in the last...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Leave Manchester United This Summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Tottenham eyeing swap deal...
RELATED STORY
Van der Sar backs Belgium for World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want £90...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us