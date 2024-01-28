Ajax Women vs Roma Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Ajax and Roma conclude their UEFA Women's Champions League group stage campaign when they square off on Tuesday (January 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw with Sittard at the same venue in the Vrouwen Eredivisie on Saturday. Second-half goals from Lotte Keukelaar and Maris Gros ensured that the spoils were shared.

Roma, meanwhile, saw off Sampdoria with a routine 2-0 home win in Serie A Femminile. Elena Linari and Giada Greggi scored in either half to help Le Giallorosse claim all three points.

They now turn their focus back to the continent, where they drew 2-2 at home to Bayern Munich in their last game, while Ajax suffered a 3-1 defeat at PSG.

The loss saw Roma usurped by Ajax as they drop to second spot in Group C with seven points. Roma are bottom of the standings with five points.

Ajax Women vs Roma Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Roma claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Four of Roma's last five games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Six of Ajax's last nine games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

There has been at least one goal scored in each half in all 25 games Roma have played across competitions this season.

Roma's last five competitive games have produced 12.6 corners.

The second half result in five of Ajax's last seven games have been draws.

Ajax Women vs Roma Women Prediction

Ajax are on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinal and need a win to guarantee progression. They will also advance if Bayern fail to beat PSG.

Roma, meanwhile started their campaign in imperious fashion, going unbeaten in 15 games across competitions, winning 14. However, the wheels have come off in recent weeks, with four losses in seven games. That includes a shock loss to Napoli in the Coppa Italia and on the cusp of a group stage ouster in the Champions League.

Both sides are likely to go all out for victory, but expect the spoils to be shared.

Prediction: Ajax 1-1 Roma

Ajax Women vs Roma Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corners