Ake excited by Bournemouth challenge after Chelsea switch

After becoming Bournemouth's club-record signing in a reported £20m move from Chelsea, Nathan Ake promised he will continue developing.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 12:56 IST

Bournemouth's new signing Nathan Ake during a loan spell for the club

Nathan Ake promises there is more to come from him after his move from Premier League champions Chelsea made the defender Bournemouth's most expensive signing.

Ake pennedÂ a long-term deal at Vitality Stadium for a reported Â£20million fee on Friday, following Asmir Begovic in making the switch from Stamford Bridge and joining fellow new arrival Jermain Defoe at the club.

The Netherlands international played in 10 Premier League games for Bournemouth in a loan spell last season and the 22-year-oldÂ was glad to be given the chance to return.

"I had a great time here last season so I'm really happy to be back," said Ake. "It's an exciting challenge.

"Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there, but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.

"The fans haven't seen the best of me yet. I always set the bar high so I know there are a lot of things I still have to work on.

"With the help of the manager [Eddie Howe] here I know I can keep improving and become a better player."





Chief executive Neill Blake said the arrivals of Ake, Begovic and Defoe show Bournemouth's ambition to improve on last season's ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

"Nathan may have only been with us for a short time last season, but he was a big part of what we achieved and made a huge impression on everyone, both on and off the pitch,"Â said Blake.

"We were determined to bring him to the club permanently and I am delighted to secure the services of a young, hungry, talented international defender.

"Having already signed Asmir Begovic and Jermain Defoe this summer, this is another statement of our intent and another player who will help drive the club forward."