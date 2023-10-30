Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023

Al Fateh and Al Shabab square off in the Round of 16 of the King Cup on Tuesday (October 31st).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Tawfiq Buhumaid and Christian Tello scored first-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, fell 2-1 at Abha in a game, finishing with 10 men. Iago Santos was shown his marching ordrs after receiving two yellow cards in four minutes. Saad Bguir and Grzegorz Krychowiak scored either side of Fahad Al Mawallad to inspire Abha's win.

Al Fateh booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 3-1 win over Al Akhdoud in the Round of 32. Al Shabab, meanwhile, needed extra time to see off Al Batin with a 2-1 win.

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have 11 wins and eight losses in their last 29 games against Al Fateh.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Al Shabab claim a 1-0 home win.

Al Fateh are on a five-game winning streak across competitions.

Seven of their last 10 meetings have had goals at both ends.

Al Fateh's last 11 games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with the last nine seeing goals at both ends.

Four of Al Shabab's last five competitive games have been level at half-time.

Six of Al Shaba's last seven games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Fateh have been on a strong run of form heading into this game and will be confident of winning a sixth straight game to advance to the quarterfinal.

Al Fateh have had an inconsistent campaign but still have enough quality within their ranks to claim the win here. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Al Fateh 3-2 Al Shabab

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Fateh to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half