Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2023 

Al-Hilal host Al-Ettifaq at the King Fahd International Stadium on Monday (August 28) in the Saudi Professional League.

The hosts enjoyed a positive start to their season, thrashing Al-Raed 4-0 in their last game. Four players got on the scoresheet, including former Fulham striker and debutant Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored the opener late in the first half.

Al-Hilal are third in the league table with seven points from three games. They're two points behind Al-Ittihad at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with a win.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a good start to their season, beating Al-Nassr and Al Hazem in their first two games. They were, however, restricted to a 1-1 draw by Al-Khaleeh in their last league outing. They deserved more from the game but squandered their chances.

The visitors are fourth in the points table, level on points with Al-Hilal, but behind on goal difference.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between the two sides, with Al-Hilal winning 28 and losing twice.

Al-Hilal have won their last two games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last 13 since 2018.

Al-Ettifaq have not scored n their last four games in the fixture.

Al-Hilal have scored eight league goals this season. Only league leaders Al-Ittihad (9) have scored more.

Only three of Al-Ettifaq's 10 league wins last season came away from home.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Hilal have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven. They're winless in their last two home games.

Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq's latest result ended a four-game winning streak. They have, however, struggled in the fixture recently and could lose here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Ettifaq

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Al-Hilal's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)