Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Al-Ittihad will go up against Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a perfect start to their league campaign and will be looking to make it four wins from four this weekend as they continue their push for back-to-back Pro League titles.

They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over newly-promoted Al-Najma in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward a disappointing draw on the road before veteran midfielder N'Golo Kante netted the game-winner in the 96th minute.

Al-Nassr have also gotten off to a flyer in the new campaign and are making an early push for their first league title since the 2018-19 season. They carried out a 5-1 demolition of Al-Riyadh last time out in the Pro League, with Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo all getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors, who sit atop the table, are level on points with their weekend opponents and will be looking to pick up maximum points in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture in this season's title race.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 70th meeting between the two clubs. Al-Ittihad have won 30 of their previous matchups while Al-Nassr have won 18 times, with their other 21 contests ending in draws.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win when the two teams faced off in the Super Cup earlier in the season, ending a run of consecutive defeats in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Al-Alami have the best offensive and defensive records in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with 12 goals scored and one conceded.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Amid are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won four of their last five games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf since last May and will fancy their chances of a favorable outcome this weekend.

Al-Nassr have won their last five games on the trot, scoring an incredible 21 goals in that period. They are the stronger side heading into Friday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

