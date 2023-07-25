“In the picture and sitting on the bench” – Al-Nassr fans baffled as new signing fails to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in PSG friendly 

Former Manchester United player Alex Telles recently signed for Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi-based club Al-Nassr. To the bewilderment of fans, he is missing from the 11-man squad for the friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, July 25.

This surprising decision left supporters wondering why the defender was not allowed to play alongside his old partner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Telles, who had previously shared the pitch with Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United, seemed like an ideal candidate to feature alongside the Portuguese international in the PSG friendly.

Fans expressed their confusion and concern on social media as they questioned the absence of the talented left-back from the starting lineup:

"Where is Telles?" One fan inquired, echoing the sentiment of many others who noticed the player's absence. Another fan showed frustration, stating, "Telles not in 💀," while another asked, "No Telles?"

Despite being initially left on the bench, fans hold onto hope as one supporter optimistically suggested, "Second half Telles sub on." They eagerly anticipated witnessing the Brazilian defender in action sometime during the match.

Al-Nassr's official Twitter heightened the intrigue handle by posting a starting lineup before the match, including Telles in the picture. This added to the confusion and left fans wondering why he was ultimately benched.

Translation of one Polish fan's tweet, which is used in the header, in English meant:

''Telles in the picture and sitting on the bench XD''

Telles' impressive track record further adds to the mystery surrounding his exclusion. During his time with Manchester United, the left-back recorded 50 appearances, contributing with one goal, and eight assists.

His numbers were better at FC Porto, where he tallied 195 appearances, 26 goals, and 57 assists.

Sadio Mane's agent to hold crucial talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr as negotiations progress - Reports

Exciting developments are underway as Sadio Mane's agent, Bjorn Bezemer from ROOF agency, is set to embark on a significant journey to Japan this week.

The trip aims to engage in crucial negotiations with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, taking the potential deal to a more concrete stage. According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mane gave the initial green light to initiate discussions last week.

The transfer expert said:

''Understand Sadio Mane’s agent Bjorn Bezemer from ROOF agency will travel to Japan this week — negotiations with Al Nassr will become more concrete. Mane gave initial green light to discuss last week. All parties will now start negotiating numbers of the potential deal.''

With all parties onboard, the focus now shifts to hammering out the finer details and numbers of the prospective agreement.

If and when the deal is completed, Al Nassr will boast a solid attacking lineup with Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Brozovic, and Talisca spearheading the attack.